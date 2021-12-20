NYPD

NYPD Officers Fatally Shoot Man Armed With Knife in Brooklyn

New York City police shot and killed a man armed with a knife in Brooklyn early Monday morning.

Police say officers responded to a call around 4:20 a.m. about a man with a weapon at 1090 Eastern Parkway. When they arrived, officers confronted a man with a knife who charged at them and police opened fire.

It's unclear how many bullets struck the man who was then transported to Kings County Hospital where he later died, according to a police chief at the scene.

The man has not been identified and no other information was immediately available.

