NYPD

Shot NYPD Cop, 26-Year-Old Married Dad of 2, Clings to Life; $20,000 Reward Offered

An off-duty NYPD officer, a married father of two, was shot in the head Saturday night in Brooklyn while buying a car, officials said. No arrests have been made

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

The reward in Saturday night's botched car robbery that left an off-duty NYPD officer fighting for his life into Monday has been raised to $20,000, the department announced, as top brass urged anyone with information to come forward.

The 26-year-old officer was shot in the head when gunfire erupted behind a McDonald's off Ruby Street in East New York. NYPD officials said he and his brother-in-law had gone there to buy a car after making a deal on Facebook Marketplace. The purported seller drew guns and demanded money, then shot the cop.

His name hasn't been released.

No arrests have been made as of late Monday, but investigators have identified a person of interest and were looking to make an arrest.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Mayor Eric Adams said the officer, a five-year veteran assigned to patrol, is married with two children.

After the cop went down, sources said the officer's brother-in-law removed a firearm from his holster and returned fire. The suspect ran to an awaiting black SUV and rode off. That getaway car was later found in Manhattan, sources said.

Senior law enforcement sources say investigators are now looking into whether Saturday's case may be part of a pattern. Adams, meanwhile, vowed to bring the shooter into custody.

News

Powerball 6 hours ago

NY Lottery Results: $1M Powerball Tix Sold in NYC, Long Island — See Winning Numbers

NYPD 14 hours ago

Person of Interest in Custody as Shot NYPD Cop, 26-Year-Old Dad of 2, Clings to Life

"Too many illegal guns are in the hands of bad people and doing bad things," the mayor said. "I spoke with the officer's wife, saw his beautiful children. We're all lifting his family up in prayer. We will catch the person responsible for this."

It was the second shooting of an NYPD officer in less than three weeks, following a Jan. 17 incident in the Bronx. The cop in that case, who was on patrol at the time, was shot in the arm - allegedly by a 16-year-old gunman.

The officer is fighting for his life in a Brooklyn hospital, according to Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYPDBrooklyneast new york
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us