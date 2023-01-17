NYPD

Police Shot in Arm After Encounter With 2 Individuals in the Bronx: NYPD

The cop suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment

An NYPD police officer was shot in the arm Tuesday morning after encountering two individuals in the Bronx who were wearing all black, according to senior police officials.

The incident occured on Prospect Avenue and East 183 Street shortly after 3 a.m.

According to senior police officials, the police stopped two individuals, and that is when one of them displayed a firearm and exchanged gunfire with the officer.

The officer, who is assigned to the 48 Precinct, was shot one time in the left arm and was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, with non life-threatening injuries.

The two individuals were not injured.

A 16-year-old was stopped at East 187 Street and Southern Blvd and taken into custody and a firearm was recovered without further incident. Police are currently searching for the other individual, also described as a male, wearing all black.

