A woman who waited days in line for a Hamilton ticket only to find she was $20 short was thrown a lifeline by a kind New York City police officer.

NYPD News tweeted that an Irish tourist named Geraldine had been waiting in line for one of the prized tickets for four days when she realized she was $20 short.

The woman ran for help, and luckily met NYPD officer Dicandia.

"He pulled a 20 out of his pocket so she didn't have to throw away her shot," NYPD News tweeted, a reference to one of the most well-known lines from critically-acclaimed Broadway musical.

The NYPD said a note later arrived at Mayor Bill de Blasio's officer addressing the moment of kindness.

“We were totally overjoyed when he opened his wallet and just handed us 20 dollars. My daughter was crying," Geraldine wrote to the mayor."It was without doubt the best night and would not have been possible without Officer DiCandia's kindness.”

