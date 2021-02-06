NYPD

NYPD Officer Disciplined After Wearing Pro-Trump Patches on Uniform

A video on social media showed an on-duty sergeant wearing a “Trump - Make Enforcement Great Again 2020” patch at a protest

New York City police said Saturday that they have disciplined an officer who wore a “politically oriented patch” after a video on social media showed an on-duty sergeant wearing a “Trump - Make Enforcement Great Again 2020” patch at a protest.

The patch, which features a stylized skull emblem originating with the Marvel Comics character The Punisher, was spotted Friday night on a sergeant at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brooklyn, according to the New York Post.

The unidentified officer also wore a second patch featuring the skull symbol popular with some police officers. Both skulls were tweaked to sport the former president’s distinctive hair style.

“We are aware of a video showing one of our members wearing a politically oriented patch,” the New York Police Department said in a statement. “The officer has already received an initial discipline. A further investigation is ongoing.”

Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted separately: “Members of the NYPD must remain apolitical — it’s essential to public trust & officers’ ability to perform their jobs.”

Police did not release any further information.

