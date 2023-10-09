Upper East Side

NYPD looking for inmate who escaped Mt. Sinai Hospital on Upper East Side: Police

By NBC New York Staff

Police are searching for a man who was in custody but escaped from a Manhattan hospital after his arrest, the NYPD said.

The escapee, a 36-year-old man, fled out of Mt. Sinai Hospital on the Upper East Side just before 1 a.m. Monday, according to police. He took off running east on 59th Street and has not been seen since.

It was not immediately clear why the man was in the hospital.

The escapee had been arrested on petty larceny charges, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding where the inmate may be located is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.

