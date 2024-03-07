3 women doused with hot water in unprovoked Manhattan attacks, police say

Cops are looking for a man they say threw hot water at three different women in Manhattan within the span of an hour in a series of unprovoked attacks a day ago, the NYPD said Thursday.

Police said all three incidents happened in midtown between 7:45 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

In the first case, a suspect identified as Larry Martin (above) allegedly threw hot water in the face of a 49-year-old woman near Sixth Avenue and West 56th Street, causing burns. A half-hour later cops say the same man threw a cup of hot liquid at a 45-year-old woman as she got out of the subway at West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Fifteen minutes after that, the man allegedly assaulted a third victim as she walked along the sidewalk on West 35th Street. He threw hot water at her as well, causing burns and swelling, police said.

The victims are all expected to recover. Anyone with information on Martin or the attacks is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.