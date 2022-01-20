Bronx

NYPD Cops Responding to Burglary Call Shoot Armed Suspect in Bronx: Official

By Myles Miller

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

Police responding to a burglary in progress call in the Bronx Thursday afternoon encountered a suspect armed with a firearm and shot the person, according to a senior NYPD official with direct knowledge of the investigation.

The initial call about the robbery on Bronx Boulevard in Wakefield came in around 1:30 p.m. The circumstances weren't immediately clear, but the senior official said police opened fire when they saw the suspect with a gun.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The suspect was hit twice, once in the abdomen and once in the arm. The person was taken to Jacobi Hospital.

The suspect was expected to survive. At least one officer was taken to another hospital, but that was believed to be a precautionary measure.

Local

Garden State Parkway 44 mins ago

Fire That Closed Garden State Parkway for Hours Was Arson, State Police Say

Bronx 3 hours ago

500 NYC Convictions to Be Tossed Based on Cop's Alleged Perjury, DA Says

The senior official said no police officers were seriously hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BronxArmed RobberyNYPD shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us