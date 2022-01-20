NYPD Cops Responding to Burglary Call Shoot Armed Suspect in Bronx: Official

Police responding to a burglary in progress call in the Bronx Thursday afternoon encountered a suspect armed with a firearm and shot the person, according to a senior NYPD official with direct knowledge of the investigation.

The initial call about the robbery on Bronx Boulevard in Wakefield came in around 1:30 p.m. The circumstances weren't immediately clear, but the senior official said police opened fire when they saw the suspect with a gun.

The suspect was hit twice, once in the abdomen and once in the arm. The person was taken to Jacobi Hospital.

The suspect was expected to survive. At least one officer was taken to another hospital, but that was believed to be a precautionary measure.

The senior official said no police officers were seriously hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.