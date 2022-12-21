NYPD Cop Shot in Brooklyn, Sources Say

An NYPD officer was shot in the leg in Brooklyn Wednesday, two police sources with knowledge of the case said.

It happened on Gates Avenue, though no details on the circumstances were immediately available.

The address to which emergency crews were sent links to a rent-stabilized apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

It wasn't clear who fired the bullet that injured the officer or whether police were seeking a suspect or had any custody. More information is expected to be released later Wednesday.