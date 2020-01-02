NYC’s First Homicides of New Decade Reported in Bronx, Upper West Side

Two men in New York City were shot and killed at the start of the new year and decade, according to police.

Police say a woman found her 29-year-old boyfriend, identified by family as Rakeem Jennings, dead with gunshot wound to his neck and head Wednesday morning in the Bronx River Houses in Soundview. Later in the evening, an identified 37-year-old man was shot in the chest near Central Park at the corner of 107st Street and Manhattan Avenue.

Jennings' family says he was a construction worker who aspired to become a rapper.

"We will find out what happened soon enough. You know, god willing," Jennings' uncle told NBC New York. "May he rest in peace."

In the second shooting, police were investigating a minivan that was taped off near the scene of the crime and asked residents to stay clear of the area as of 11 p.m.

No arrests have been made in either of the shootings.