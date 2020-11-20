NYC Unveils Digital Tool to Help New Yorkers Verify Authenticity of Contact Tracers

What to Know New Yorkers contacted by the city's Test & Trace Corps to track possible COVID-19 exposure can now verify the authenticity of the contact tracer through a brand new digital function of the program

Contract tracers are trying to reach more people than ever amid the latest U.S. surge. But how can you tell if the person who calls you is legitimate? New York City now has an answer to that all-important question.

New Yorkers contacted by the city's Test & Trace Corps to track possible COVID-19 exposure can now verify the authenticity of the contact tracer through a brand new digital function of the program, officials announced Friday.

Anyone called or visited at home by a city tracer can now ask for a "validation code" meant to confirm the tracer's identity. A new website feature released by the city now confirms the tracer's identity by simply inputting the code.

Once a code has been used it will no longer be valid, further preventing the possibility of fraud, the program's leaders said.

"Contact tracing is a tried and true public health measure, and this new technology improves upon that practice," Lisa Hendricks, chief technology officer of the corps, said in a press release Friday. "We are taking every step to ensure the safety of our community members."

Phone calls from the Test & Trace Corps begin with 212-540-XXXX or 212-242-XXX. The program's leaders warn New Yorkers not to provide their Social Security number, private financial/credit card information, or control of personal technology equipment; no tracer will ask for the aforementioned access.

"As more people test positive for COVID-19, our contact tracers are reaching more New Yorkers than ever," Dr. Ted Long, executive director of NYC Test & Trace Corps, said in a press release Friday. "Our program has been able to reach 90% of all New Yorkers diagnosed with COVID-19 since our program launched in June, and we are confident that this tool will help us reach even more New Yorkers by earning their trust from the start."

This latest function of the city's corps program follows the expansion of at-home test kits provided to New Yorkers potentially exposed to the virus. Anyone who has been notified by contact tracers that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, will receive a free at-home coronavirus test kit.

Officials also remind New Yorkers that if they need to quarantine separate from their family to reduce spread, the city has a program in place where individuals can quarantine at local hotels free of charge.