NYC traffic season is here: See 2024 Gridlock Alert days and UNGA closures

With the start of the annual United Nations General Assembly, New York City's busiest traffic time of the year begins.

The Department of Transportation has released its list of Gridlock Alert days through the end of 2024.

Starting Monday, Sept. 24, drivers and other road users can expect more traffic than usual. This year, there are a total of 20 days that officials have deemed will have overwhelming traffic.

Road closures have already begun for the UNGA, so make sure to check your routes this weekend as well. Traffic data shows average vehicle speeds in the Midtown Central Business District during the General Assembly week drop to under 4 mph, which compares with a slightly more robust 6 to 7 mph on a usual day.

There's some good news for bikers. Over the past four years, the city created a temporary bike lane through the tunnel during UNGA and it has been a success, according to the DOT. That's why officials are in the process of redesigning the lane to make it a permanent fixture.

"This new jersey barrier-protected bike lane will create an express lane for cyclists and micro-mobility users through a portion of midtown," the NYC DOT's announcement read.

The United Nations General Assembly is in session all week. If traveling in Midtown Manhattan, expect delays and use alternate routes when possible.



Here's the list of 2024 Gridlock Alert days, so you can mark your calendars and plan to take public transit: