NYC to Invest $23M in NYCHA Open Space as Part of Pilot Program

What to Know New York City officials announced a pilot program that will reimagine and invest in close to three acres of NYCHA open space -- including playgrounds -- across various housing developments.

Reimagining and revitalizing the open spaces is part of the city's "Walk to a Park" initiative will create and provide new amenities for NYCHA communities and other New Yorkers who do not live within walking distance to open space, particularly for those in areas that are under-resourced, according to the city.

The pilot program's $23 million will be invested across three developments in Queens, two developments in the Bronx, and one development in Brooklyn.

The city's announcement came at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new open space at Pomonok Houses in Queens -- a space that was reconstructed as part of the pilot program and now includes fitness equipment, sensory play equipment, seating, and new landscaping.

“New York City’s parks, playgrounds, and open spaces aren’t luxuries, but necessities — playing a critical role to build community and nurturing our physical, mental, and emotional health,” Adams said.

Overall, 83.6% of New Yorkers currently live within walking distance of a park.

"Everyone should have access to quality resources and amenities in their community, and that includes places to play and relax outdoors, especially for our younger neighbors,” said Chief Housing Officer Jessica Katz.

NYCHA and NYC Parks met with the residents at Woodside, Pomonok, Redfern, Watson, Sotomayor, and Kingsborough Houses to choose locations and help with the vision of the new open spaces, according to the city. Construction has since finished at Pomonok Houses, is underway at Woodside and Redfern Houses, is expected to begin at Watson and Kingsborough Houses by spring 2023, and begin at Sotomayor Houses by summer 2023.

“Providing accessible open spaces that connect NYCHA residents to outdoor activity and recreation is essential to improving the quality of life for our campuses,” NYCHA Chair and CEO Greg Russ said.

As part of the partnership, NYC Parks will maintain and operate the renovated open spaces.

“All New Yorkers deserve to have high-quality parks that are just a short walk away from their homes,” NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue said. “We are so proud of our partnership with NYCHA to transform underutilized areas under their jurisdiction into thriving public amenities, and grateful for the hundreds of NYCHA tenants and community members who came out to our input meetings and shared with us their dreams for these spaces.”

According to officials, the projects included under this initial pilot program are:

Redfern Houses: ($9.3 million)

Size: 50,000 square feet of NYCHA recreation area and Redfern Playground

Scope: Reconstruct Redfern Playground and the adjacent NYCHA open space to include an upgraded ball field, basketball court, and handball court, play equipment, fitness equipment for teens and adults, and a grilling area.

Woodside Houses ($1.2 million)

Size: 6,500 square feet

Scope: Revamp a passive seating and landscaped area at Woodside Houses with new game tables, benches, landscaping, and pathways.

Pomonok Houses ($3 million)

Size: 13,000 square feet

Scope: Reimagined open space at Pomonok Houses to include fitness equipment, sensory play equipment, seating, and new landscaping.

Watson Houses ($2.5 million)

Size: 9,300 square feet

Scope: Revamp a playground and seating area at 1471 Watson Houses to include new play equipment, game tables, benches, water play, landscaping, and brand new adult fitness equipment.

Kingsborough Houses ($5.1 million)

Size:20,000 and 16,000 square feet

Scope: Revitalize two playgrounds at Kingsborough Houses with new play equipment, game tables, benches, water play, and landscaping.

Sotomayor Houses ($1.9 million)