NYC to Host City-Wide Virtual Graduation Ceremony for High School Seniors

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that the city would throw "one big city-wide virtual graduation ceremony" for seniors who won't be able to gather normally due to the coronavirus.

The mayor said seniors are being robbed of a very "human moment," but that "we need to celebrate you." Different schools may already have plans to alter their graduation ceremonies in the time of a pandemic but De Blasio says the city-wide event will be additional with special guests.

"We're going to make it something very special," de Blasio said. "We’re going to give you something you will remember for the rest of your life."

He said the ceremony will include an "extraordinary roster of people" who graduated from the New York City public school system.

De Blasio didn't go into details about when the ceremony would be held or who the guests will be.

Similarly, a website geared to women in college, is putting on an online, nationwide ceremony it's calling “I’m Still Graduating” on May 15 that will feature speeches and performances from luminaries, as well as words from select graduates.

Her Campus says the Class of 2020 with a virtual all-star celebration featuring Eva Longoria, Andrew Yang, Liam Payne and more.