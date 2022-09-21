NYC to Deploy Emergency Managers to Puerto Rico in Wake of Hurricane Fiona

What to Know New York City is sending additional employees to Puerto Rico to assist officials in the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday.

The team will join representatives of Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Administration and other emergency responders all with the aim of assessing the damages of the infrastructure and services impacted by Fiona's pass through the island.

The news of the additional city employees being sent to the island comes a day after a team of emergency management specialists was deployed to Puerto Rico.

The team will include representatives from New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM), New York City Department of Buildings, the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, and the New York City Department of Design and Construction.

“Once again, our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and other Caribbean countries are facing darkness because of a devastating hurricane. With Hurricane Fiona leaving the region, we know that this is a painful moment for so many here in our city and across the globe,” Adams said. “New York City stands with our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and all affected countries. A first group of emergency responders are already on the ground, ready to respond and assess the needs, and we are ready, willing, and able to send additional assistance needed to those impacted by this devastating storm.”

The news of the additional city employees being sent to the island comes a day after a team of emergency management specialists was deployed to Puerto Rico. Additionally, the city says, that a larger multi-agency team of 11 specialists and first responders is set to deploy to Puerto Rico later this week. This team will help to rebuild connectivity for smaller municipalities and removing downed trees.

NYCEM continues to monitor the situation in the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean countries, and the city stands ready to provide additional aid to those affected countries.

“Our city has strong ties to the people of Puerto Rico and we are proud to answer this call beyond the five boroughs to assist them,” NYCEM Commissioner Zach Iscol said in a statement. “Rebuilding is daunting. It requires a strong commitment and collaboration with other agencies, governments, and private sector partners. As we have in the past, our team is dedicated to this work and will be with the people of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and other countries in the days ahead.”

For information on how to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona, click here.