NYC Thief, Lookout Team Steal $22K in Jewelry While Owner Prays in Synagogue

A thief with expensive taste got away with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry thanks to the help of his lookout, and police said the pair ran the robbery all while their victim was praying inside a Brooklyn synagogue.

The shocking crime occurred last Thursday outside of Satmar Shul on Rodney Street. Video captured the moment the suspect broke into a car around 5 p.m. and pulled out a laptop, as well as jewelry valued around $22,000.

While the perp was making off with the goods, his partner had followed the car's owner to make sure the coast was clear by stepping inside the synagogue at one point.

Surveillance images shared by authorities captured a good look at the crime duo, and footage of the actual smash-and-grab was obtained by Williamsburg News.