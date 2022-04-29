child abuse

NYC Teacher Arrested for Choking 12-Year-Old Student

A New York City schoolteacher is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly choking a 12-year-old student, police said Friday.

Chester Hingle, 45, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was arrested Thursday.

According to the NYPD, the incident happened at I.S. 217 in the Bronx. Hingle allegedly choked the child for approximately 5 seconds.

It was not immediately clear what precipitated the incident.

The student was subsequently taken to Lincoln Hospital, where they were treated and released.

This article tagged under:

child abuseNYC Schools
