Silent Stranger Shoves NYC Subway Rider Into Moving Train: Cops

Cops are looking for a man they say shoved a 36-year-old into the side of a moving subway at a Brooklyn train station in broad daylight over the weekend, leaving him bleeding from the head in a blindside attack, authorities say.

The 36-year-old victim was standing on the northbound R platform at 59th Street shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday when, according to the NYPD, a stranger walked up and shoved him into a northbound R train as it was moving. The victim whacked into the train, then fell to the platform. He never fell to the tracked, officials say, but suffered multiple cuts.

He also was bleeding from the head. The suspect ran off, while the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK. The NYPD says no words were exchanged between the two prior to the attack.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.