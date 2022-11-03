CRIME STOPPERS

Knife-Wielding Stranger Terrorizes NYC Girl, 11, in Mid-Afternoon Subway Attack

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

By NBC New York Staff

nyc subway sex abuse suspect bronx

Police are looking for a man who sexually abused an 11-year-old girl on a New York City subway at knifepoint in the middle of an afternoon last month, authorities say.

The girl was on a northbound No. 4 train approaching the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse station in the Bronx around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18, which would have been around the time school let out, when a stranger approached her.

According to police, the man showed her a knife and, in Spanish, warned her to be quiet, then proceeded to caress her leg, waist and buttocks before getting off the train at the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium stop.

The child wasn't physically hurt, police said. They released a sketch of the suspect (above).

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSBronxNYC Subwaysex abuse
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us