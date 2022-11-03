Knife-Wielding Stranger Terrorizes NYC Girl, 11, in Mid-Afternoon Subway Attack

Police are looking for a man who sexually abused an 11-year-old girl on a New York City subway at knifepoint in the middle of an afternoon last month, authorities say.

The girl was on a northbound No. 4 train approaching the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse station in the Bronx around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18, which would have been around the time school let out, when a stranger approached her.

According to police, the man showed her a knife and, in Spanish, warned her to be quiet, then proceeded to caress her leg, waist and buttocks before getting off the train at the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium stop.

The child wasn't physically hurt, police said. They released a sketch of the suspect (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.