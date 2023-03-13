NYC Scooter Shop Goes Up in Flames, Blamed on Exploding Battery

A scooter repair shop in Queens went up in flames Monday afternoon, sparked by what investigators believe was a lithium ion battery.

The batteries used to power electric bikes and scooters have been wreaking havoc across New York City, prompting pleas for greater safety from FDNY officials and new legislation from city leaders.

The FDNY has blamed dozens of fires on faulty batteries as the number of only increases. A growing list of businesses and homes have been gutted by fires sparked at all hours of the day.

Firefighters rushed to King Electric Scooters in Richmond Hills around 3 p.m. after the latest battery-sparked fire took off. After crews managed to get control of the blaze and put out the flames, dozens of charred and blackened scooters and bikes were pulled from the building.

Investigators believe one exploding battery set off an additional 50 batteries inside the store. Luckily, there were no reports of any injuries.

People live in a handful of apartments above the Jamaica Avenue shop. Some residents were spared but at least one woman reportedly lost everything in the fire.