NYC Rent Guidelines Board voting Monday night on another rent hike

The NYC Rent Guidelines Board is scheduled to vote Monday night on a series of potential rent increases for New Yorkers living in the city's one million rent-stabilized apartments.

There's expected to be significant protests outside Hunter College, where board members will hold a final vote on rent increases for later year. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Renters face two proposed hikes: a 2-4.5% increase on one-year leases, and a 4-6.5% increase jump for two-year leases.

If those increases are approved, they could take effect as soon as October.

Opponents of the hike say hundreds of people are expected to hold a protest outside of the RGB vote at Hunter College in Manhattan.

The Legal Aid Society issued a statement condemning the expected increases and called for a rent freeze.

"Given the current state of the New York City housing market and the crisis tenants are facing citywide, we call on the Rent Guidelines Board to freeze rents for all tenants living in stabilized units. The reports produced by the Board since March have proven that any increase on rent for this vulnerable population would not only be unnecessary, but would betray the stated purpose of the Board, which is to protect stabilized tenants from exorbitant, needless rent hikes," their statement Monday morning said.

That sentiment was echoed by the City Council speaker, who "urged" the board to "limit increases so that our nearly one million tenants can afford to remain in their homes and contribute to the stability of our communities."

Renters have been seeing regular increases in the past couple of years. Last year, they approved an increase of 3% for one-year leases and 2.75% for two-year leases. There was a similar increase the year before.