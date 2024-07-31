NYC public bathroom map from Manhattan Borough President offers 140+ spots

Want to know where to go when you've got to, well, go?

New York City is looking to help.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine's office distributed a new guide Tuesday as part of an initiative addressing the city's public restroom shortage.

City leaders launched a map that pinpoints public restrooms in parks, subway stations and throughout Manhattan. The map is geared at helping residents and visitors alike locate facilities across the city.

Levine and joined social media influencer Teddy Siegel in Union Square Park handing out maps on Tuesday. Siegel became known on TikTok and for her site Got2GoNYC, which has listed available bathrooms since 2021.

Maps were also mailed out to thousands of Manhattan residents.

The map is available here through the borough president's website.