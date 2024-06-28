NYC Pride March: Road closures, route and more for 2024 event

Thousands of revelers are expected to hit the streets of Manhattan on Sunday for the annual NYC Pride March.

Pride Month takes place in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, a touchstone event in LGBTQ history that laid the foundation for Pride. The month aims to inspire, educate, commemorate, celebrate and recognize the impact that LGBTQIA+ has had on history locally, nationally, and internationally.

This year's NYC Pride March will be no different and takes place on June 30 starting from 25th Street and 5th Avenue at 12 p.m.

The grand marshals for this year's march include DaShawn Usher, Miss Major, Michelle Visage, Raquel Willis, Eshe Ukwell and Baddie Brooks.

Whether you're planning to attend the march, watch from the sidelines, or run around Manhattan on Sunday, there are a number of street closures to be aware of:

Formation:

5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street

West/East 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 31st Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 30th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 29th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 28th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 27th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 26th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Street

West 8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street

Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South

7th Avenue between Christopher Street and 16th Street

Dispersal:

7th Avenue between 15th Street and 19th Street

16th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

17th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

18th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

19th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Miscellaneous:

Christopher Street between West Street and 7th Avenue South

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

Just in time for Pride weekend, a new visitor center is opening as part of the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village. NBC New York's Sarah Wallace reports.