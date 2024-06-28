NYC Pride March: Road closures, route and more for 2024 event

Thousands of revelers are expected to hit the streets of Manhattan on Sunday for the annual NYC Pride March.
Pride Month takes place in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, a touchstone event in LGBTQ history that laid the foundation for Pride. The month aims to inspire, educate, commemorate, celebrate and recognize the impact that LGBTQIA+ has had on history locally, nationally, and internationally.
This year's NYC Pride March will be no different and takes place on June 30 starting from 25th Street and 5th Avenue at 12 p.m.
The grand marshals for this year's march include DaShawn Usher, Miss Major, Michelle Visage, Raquel Willis, Eshe Ukwell and Baddie Brooks.
Whether you're planning to attend the march, watch from the sidelines, or run around Manhattan on Sunday, there are a number of street closures to be aware of:
Formation:
- 5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street
- West/East 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 31st Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 30th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 29th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 28th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 27th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 26th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
Route:
- 5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Street
- West 8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street
- Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South
- 7th Avenue between Christopher Street and 16th Street
Dispersal:
- 7th Avenue between 15th Street and 19th Street
- 16th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 17th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 18th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 19th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue
Miscellaneous:
- Christopher Street between West Street and 7th Avenue South
- Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue