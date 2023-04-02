NYC Parking Attendant Arrested After Shootout With Reported Car Thief

A New York City parking garage attendant and a burglary suspect were both arrested on attempted murder charges after a shootout in midtown.

The shooting occurred early Saturday morning at a garage along West 31st Street just outside the Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station, police said.

Investigators said the burglary suspect, Charles Rhodie, was looking into parked cars when the parking attendant, Moussa Diarra, confronted him around 5:30 a.m. That's when police said Rhodie pulled out a gun and shot the attendant, who reportedly suffered a graze wound to the head.

Diarra then grabbed that same gun and returned fire, according to police. The suspect suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital where they were expected to survive.

Police officials said each man is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Rhodie faces an additional charge of burglary.

The district attorney's office said it has not decided what, if any, charges will be pursued by prosecutors. A spokesperson said the office is investigating the case.

The shooting echoes a deadly July stabbing last year where a Manhattan bodega clerk had been charged with murder after killing a man who first attacked him. The case sparked outcry in New York City and across the country.