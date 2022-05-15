NYC Mother Questioned in 9-Year-Old Daughter's Mysterious Death

A disturbing case in Brooklyn has police investigating the death of a 9-year-old girl found in her home with trauma to her body, authorities said.

Neighbors in of the Crown Heights block where the girl lived said they smelled a foul odor from the home before police arrived. The community was in shock after learning the little girl they would see walk to school with her older sister was found dead.

The NYPD said 9-year-old Shalom Guifarro was discovered around 1 p.m. off Lincoln Place. She was unresponsive and had "trauma to her body," a preliminary report from police said.

Police said her mother called 911 in the morning, and was taken to the precinct for questioning after officers visited the home.

Bart Hubbach, who owns the restaurant downstairs, said his employees smelled the odor Sunday morning and called police to have it checked out before officers arrived that afternoon.

"The girls were very polite, very well mannered. I feel bad because the mom was kind of a nightmare. She was always yelling," Hubbah said.

Other neighbors describe the girls as respectful, smart and sweet, and said their mother was a good parent but could be very strict.

A medical examiner will determine the girl's cause of death. As of Sunday evening, it was unclear how the she died.