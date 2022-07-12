NYC Monkeypox Vax Site Crashes Minutes After City Opens More Appointments

New York City's monkeypox vaccine rollout continues to be marred by problems, as the online appointment scheduler appeared to go down Tuesday -- immediately after the city announced limited slots were available for those looking to be vaccinated.

The city's Health Department announced at 1 p.m. via Twitter that a limited amount of monkeypox vaccine appointments were available at clinics in Central Harlem, Chelsea and Corona. But when those looking to book an appointment clicked on the link the city provided, they got an error message. High traffic apparently shut it all down.

Due to high level of traffic, the scheduling site is currently down. We are aware of this issue and working to restore it quickly. https://t.co/cxbo5dePtt — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) July 12, 2022

Once the public was made aware of the glitch, the city's post was flooded with incredulous, frustrated and angered individuals.

"Already crashed...wow," one tweet read. "This is embarrassing."

"Get it together!!!" another Twitter user wrote.

"The site has already crashed. This is pathetic dangerous," yet another tweet read.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user alluded to the COVID-19 pandemic and the problems that city encountered when it also tried to rollout the coronavirus vaccine in its early stages.

"The online sign up is as bad as...it's like they never learned anything from the pandemic," the user said.

The site was still down as of 2:14 p.m.

In a subsequent tweet, the city's Health Department said: "Due to high level of traffic, the scheduling site is currently down. We are aware of this issue and working to restore it quickly."

This latest hiccup is one in a string of problems the city has experienced since they started to rollout the monkeypox vaccine.

On Monday, New York City health officials said they planned to open additional appointment slots for the monkeypox vaccine Tuesday afternoon as the city navigates distribution of a frustratingly small supply of doses and cases double in the span of one week.

Getting hands on a vaccine as the outbreak worsens and New York City accounts for a sizeable fraction of the country's cases has been difficult -- only a few thousands appointment have opened in the past few weeks.

The health department says almost 7,000 doses of the vaccine will have been made available to New Yorkers when the next round of appointments become available Tuesday at 1 p.m.

An "unfortunate glitch" made opened last week's appointments prematurely, prompting a flood of confusion and a flurry of apologies from city health officials as they worked to correct the problem.

All of the 2,500 appointments inadvertently released last Wednesday were scooped up extremely quickly, within 10 minutes.

While monkeypox is contagious and typically confined to the African continent, health officials say the risk to the general U.S. public is low. They say this isn't COVID all over again because vaccines already exist to treat orthopoxvirus, the family of viruses to which monkeypox and diseases like smallpox and chickenpox belong.

But ensuring a steady supply of the FDA-approved monkeypox vaccine is a problem. And it's causing other headaches, too.

But how does the monkeypox vaccine even work? It's a two-dose vaccination process like many others, though the vaccine supply issue may mean some New Yorkers have to wait an extra week or two to get their next layers of protection against monkeypox.

New York City has quickly become the epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak in the U.S. and communities most affected are scrambling to get their hands on a limited supply of the vaccine. In this week's episode of The Debrief, News 4 reporter Erica Byfield talked to a New York City resident about his experience contracting monkeypox.

Meanwhile, officials are scrambling to establish a widely accessible treatment network for a disease that usually doesn't hit the United States -- ever.

One vaccine clinic has already been opened at the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic on Ninth Avenue in Manhattan, though no appointments have been available. That location, along with another at the Central Harlem Sexual Health Clinic (2238 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan), was open on Thursday for appointments only. A third site, located at the Corona Sexual Health Clinic, is expected to open later this month.

At this point, eligibility in New York City is limited to "gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men and transgender, gender non-conforming or gender non-binary persons ages 18 and older who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days," under the guidelines released by the health department. Learn more here.

On Long Island, Suffolk County opened an online monkeypox portal for vaccination appointments Monday. In less than two hours, all 750 available appointment slots had been filled, with all the doses to be given out at two locations on Fire Island later in the week.

There have been four confirmed cases in Suffolk County, and one in Nassau County, which has been given 400 doses to dole out. Officials at Northwell Health — which is overseeing much of the vaccine distribution on Long Island — are hopeful more doses and testing will soon be made available.

What Is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958, when outbreaks occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research -- resulting in its name. (What you need to know about monkeypox.)

The first case in a human was reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which still has the majority of infections. Other African countries where it has been found: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo and Sierra Leone.

Human symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox, the CDC says. It presents itself as a flu-like illness accompanied by lymph-node swelling and rash on the face and body.

Monkeypox starts off with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. Monkeypox also causes lymph nodes to swell, something that smallpox does not. The incubation period is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days.

The CDC is urging healthcare providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients who have rashes consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have traveled or have specific risks for monkeypox. See more information from the travel notice here.