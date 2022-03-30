NYC McDonald's Customer Seen on Video Brutally Beaten by Thief Talks About Attack

The man seen on surveillance video getting viciously beaten inside a Manhattan McDonald's by a robber recently moved back to the city for a new job — even though his mother warned him about the rise in violence.

Surveillance video from inside the Seventh Avenue restaurant on West 33rd Street near Penn Station shows the attacker walk up behind the customer as he tries to place an order at the kiosk around 7:45 a.m. Monday. The victim later said that he was stopping to pick up a quick breakfast as he was heading into work.

The suspect demanded the man's wallet and punched him in the face, then continued to pummel him until he fell to the ground. Video shows the suspect stomp on the victim before snatching his cellphone and wallet, leaving the victim bleeding on the ground.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"My face has some cuts and bruises ... and also the dizziness, when I stand up I feel dizzy and my head kinda hurts," 53-year-old Melvin Dizon told NBC New York over the phone from his hospital bed. "When he hit me I got knocked down, unconscious. I woke up, the next thing I know the cops are there, but its too late."

Dizon was taken to a hospital with a severe head injury and was listed in critical condition.

Dizon recently moved back to New York and found a new job at a law firm, after being laid off during the pandemic.

The attack came after his mother's warnings about escalating crime in the city.

"I didn’t know my son was going to be a victim," she told NBC New York over the phone. "I tried to tell him not to go back! But I cannot convince him because he loves New York."

The worker was stabbed at an East Harlem McDonald's while trying to protect his coworkers from a man with a boxcutter. Now the victim's family is urging for more protection for workers. NBC New York's Erica Byfield reports.

Police are looking for the man responsible for the brutal attack, and released photos of the suspect entering Penn Station following the attack. Dizon's loved ones hope someone will recognize the suspect and take action — unlike what happened on the morning of the brutal, unprovoked attack.

"There is another man in there and doesn't want to get involved! Can you believe that? A big man!" Dizon's mother said. "I know that people are scared, but how can we prevent this crime if no one is doesn't respond or doesn’t do anything about it?"

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.