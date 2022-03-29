McDonald's Customer Brutally Attacked by Wallet Thief Near Penn Station

Police are looking for a man they say punched a 53-year-old customer at the McDonald's by Penn Station and demanded his wallet, then brutally beat him to the ground and again when he was on the ground, authorities say.

Surveillance video from inside the Seventh Avenue restaurant shows the attacker walk up behind the customer as he tries to place an order at the kiosk around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

The two get in a scuffle and the victim ends up flying to the ground, his attacker seen standing over him. Punches are thrown as the victim finds himself shoved and bracing against a wall for support as the onslaught continues.

He then kicks the victim in the head and takes his phone and wallet before running out of the McDonald's and into Penn Station.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a severe head injury and remained admitted in critical condition as of early Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.