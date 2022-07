An aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, top law enforcement and city officials said.

A member of Adams' advance team was accosted around 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Sands Street and Navy Street, according to two NYPD sources and a City Hall official.

The suspects, two Black men, allegedly robbed the aide of his cell phone and wallet. One of the men allegedly fled on a CitiBike.

This is a developing story.