NYC Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexual assault and discrimination from 1993 in civil lawsuit

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit, documents filed with the Supreme Court of the State of New York reveal.

The suit, brought by a woman who says she worked with the Democrat as employees of the city three decades ago, alleges serious charges including sexual assault, battery, and employment discrimination based on gender, in addition to claims of retaliation and the creation of a hostile work environment. The filing did not go into details about the claims and NBC New York is not naming the woman because of the nature of the allegations and because she has not publicly come forward.

In the filing, the plaintiff seeks damages totaling $5 million, as well as attorney's fees and interest. The complaint references violations of multiple legal frameworks, including the New York State Human Rights Law, the New York City Human Rights Law, and the Victims of Gender Motivated Violence Protection Act.

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for City Hall told NBC New York that the mayor doesn't know who the plaintiff is.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim," the spokesperson said.

The allegations, which purportedly date back to 1993, have only now surfaced publicly due to the window provided by the state's Adult Survivors Act which expires on Friday, Nov. 24. This law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul last year permits individuals to file claims of sexual assault that occurred when they were 18 or older, even if the statute of limitations has expired.