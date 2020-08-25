NYC Martial Arts Teacher Gets 7 Years for Raping 12-Year-Old Student at Studio

A 37-year-old instructor at a Queens martial arts studio has been sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl who took karate lessons at Hugo's Tae Kwon Do Studio in Sunnyside last year, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Hector Quinchi pleaded guilty in July to rape and child endangerment. Prosecutors say he had sexual contact with the child multiple times between August and October 2019 in the studio on Skillman Avenue.

On multiple occasions over a seven-week span starting August 15, Quinchi had sexual contact with the girl, including kissing her and rubbing her breasts and private area, prosecutors have said. In early October, he allegedly raped her.

Quinchi surrendered to authorities soon after learning the girl had told her parents about the abuse. In addition to his seven-year prison sentence, he'll be subject to 10 years' post-release supervision and must register as a sex offender.

"This defendant was supposed to teach this youngster how to defend herself, but he was the one from whom she needed protection. He manipulated a child too young to consent to sex," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. "My office will not tolerate adults who abuse their positions of trust to victimize children.”

Any parents concerned their child may have also been victimized by the karate teacher are encouraged to reach out to the NYPD Child Abuse Squad.