NYC Man Stabs Neighbor to Death Over Loud Music, Charged With Murder: Police

A Bronx man faces murder and other charges after he allegedly stabbed and killed his neighbor during a dispute over loud music.

Shaun Pyles and Tyquan Pleasant lived across the hall from one another on Elsmere Place in the Tremont neighborhood, police said, adding that the two had a history of fights over noise.

Detectives said that Pyles and Pleasant got into another argument early Friday morning, just before 2 a.m., after Pleasant was apparently playing music. That's when the 25-year-old Pyles stabbed Pleasant in the back multiple times with a kitchen knife, according to police.

The 27-year-old victim was unconscious and unresponsive when police arrived at the scene. Pleasant was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he died.

Police recovered at the scene the kitchen knife allegedly used in the deadly stabbing. Pyles was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and weapon possession.