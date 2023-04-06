New York City

NYC Is Owed More Than $1 Billion in Unpaid Parking and Speeding Tickets

If combined with unpaid property taxes and building safety fines, the total jumps up to more than $2 billion

By NBC New York Staff

A new report suggests that New York City is owed more than $1 billion in unpaid parking and speeding tickets.

The Independent Budget Office, a publicly funded watchdog group, found that drivers stacked up the unpaid tab from 2017 to 2022.

The report also found $150 million in unpaid property taxes and $940 million in unpaid building safety fines. If the totals are all combined, it would push the overall total to $2.1 billion.

The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC New York. A city spokesperson told AM New York that ticket collection is rising once again after dropping during the pandemic because penalties were suspended.

The city is encouraging those with unpaid tickets to pay up.

New York City
