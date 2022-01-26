NYC Highway Wreck Leads to Mysterious Discovery of Man Shot

A car wreck on the Bronx River Parkway Tuesday night led to the surprise discovery that the driver had been shot -- but it's not clear if he was shot because of the wreck, or if his being shot caused it.

Police responded just after 9 p.m. Tuesday to a reported crash on the southbound side of the parkway near East 177th Street. They discovered an Acura sedan and the driver, a 25-year-old male, unconscious and with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken to St. Barnabas and pronounced dead there.

Cops say the Acura struck multiple cars before coming to rest.

No weapon was recovered; the investigation is ongoing.