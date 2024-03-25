3 die in 2 NYC shootings within 20 minutes

Three people were killed, including a 17-year-old boy, within 20 minutes in separate Manhattan and Brooklyn shootings, authorities say.

In the first case, cops responding to a call of a shooting near East 128th Street and Lexington Avenue in Harlem around 7:30 p.m. Sunday found an 18-year-old woman shot in the head and back, and a 25-year-old man shot in the head, police say.

The young woman, identified as Ashley Ballard, was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later. The 25-year-old, identified as Harry Mendoza, was initially listed in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

Their relationship to one another wasn't immediately clear, nor was it known if they were the intended targets.

Less than 20 minutes after the Manhattan shooting call, cops were called to East 37th Street in East Flatbush for another report of gunfire. There they found 17-year-old Bryan Henriquez shot in the neck and torso. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.