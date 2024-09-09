New York City

NYC Ferry price increases and schedule changes kick off today

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're heading out on the NYC Ferry this Monday, be prepared -- schedules are changing and ticket prices are increasing.

The work week kicks off with regular ticket prices going up from $4 dollars to $4.50 -- with a bundle of 10 tickets now going for $29.

When it comes to the fall schedule, take note: the South Brooklyn Route will resume its service to Governors Island, while there will be direct early morning service on weekends between Red Hook and Pier 11.

However, seniors, people with disabilities who participated in the MTA Fair Fares program will still get a $1.45 discounted rate.

For more information on NYC Ferry ticket prices and schedules, click here.

This article tagged under:

New York CityCommuter Alert
