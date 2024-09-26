Worth more than $120,000? A look at Adams' alleged undisclosed extravagant travel benefits

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Thursday on charges that he took illegal campaign contributions and bribes from foreign nationals in exchange for favors.

Adams faces conspiracy, wire fraud and bribery charges in a five-count indictment that describes a decade-long trail of crimes.

The indictment contains the basic information that informs the person of the charges against them.

The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan alleges in the indictment that the former NYPD officer turned mayor, among other forms of corruption, “solicited and demanded” bribes, including free or heavily discounted luxury travel benefits from a Turkish official, the indictment alleges, noting that the official was seeking Adams’ help pertaining to regulations of the Turkish consulate in Manhattan.

The worth of these extravagant travel benefits exceeded more than $120,000, according to prosecutors.

Here's the breakdown of the alleged luxury travel benefits:

The $120,000 just reference the alleged travel benefits and not necessarily the stay.

Additionally, photos released by the Southern District of New York as part of the indictment show an Istanbul hotel allegedly arranged for Adams as part of undisclosed benefits. The photos show rooms at the St. Regis Hotel in Istanbul.

The photos presented by the U.S. Attorney's Office are below:

SDNY Photo of Bentley Suite Bedroom at the St. Regis Hotel in Istanbul.

SDNY Photo of Bentley Suite Bathroom at the St. Regis Hotel in Istanbul.

SDNY Cosmopolitan Suite Bedroom at the St. Regis Hotel in Istanbul.