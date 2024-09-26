Live updates: Adams defiant as feds allege mayor took bribes, illegal campaign funds

Eric Adams became the first sitting New York City mayor to face criminal prosecution on Thursday.

Adams is accused of improper benefits and illegal campaign contributions, fraudulent matching funds claims, concealment of travel benefits and corrupt favor for foreign benefactor, according to the document unsealed this morning. The United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York is expected to announce "significant corruption charges" in connection to the administration shortly.

The mayor, who is tied up in a multitude of ongoing investigations, has denied wrongdoing or knowledge of wrongdoing. His lawyer says his client awaits his day in court.

The historic federal probe into Adams and his top officials have already spurred serious questions about the next steps for City Hall -- and potential action from Albany.

Here are all the latest developments in and out of the courthouse.