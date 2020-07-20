NYC Enters Final Reopening Phase Monday With Indoors Still on Hold; Hospitalizations Hit 4-Month Low

What to Know New York City entered the fourth and final phase of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's reopening plan Monday -- absent the return of new indoor activities like malls and museums that the rest of the state has been allowed to resume

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio have both opted to proceed with reopening cautiously in the nation's former COVID epicenter, while other states battle a surge the CDC says may be beyond control

Low-risk outdoor venues can reopen in NYC Monday at 33% capacity, including zoos and botanical gardens; Phase IV is also a requirement for schools to reopen, though a final decision on those is pending

New York City joins the rest of the Empire State in Phase IV, the last step of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's reopening plan Monday, but a few key indoor activities remain held back as the nation's former COVID-19 epicenter attempts to avoid a surge in new cases like the one swallowing many states in the South and West.

Low-risk outdoor venues like zoos and botanical gardens reopen for the first time in four months Monday with strict capacity limits (33 percent in any given area) and mandatory COVID precautions in place. Production of media and TV shows can also return, as well as fanless pro sports — which included weekend play between the Yankees and Mets at an otherwise empty Citi Field.

Those looking forward to the returns of malls and museums will have to keep waiting. Given the heightened enclosed-space exposure risk seen in other states, Cuomo opted to delay those reopenings in New York City indefinitely, just as he left indoor dining out of the five boroughs' move to Phase III two weeks ago. The rest of the state has continued indoor dining and can open malls and museums. In announcing his decision last week, the governor cited ongoing compliance concerns in the city as well as the unique and profound impact of its density.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Mayor Bill de Blasio has supported the modified phased approach for the city, which bore the brunt of deaths and new cases over the course of the state's months-long coronavirus war. At the height in April, New York reported more than 10,000 new cases a day; there was an 11-day period where nearly 800 died daily.

As of Sunday, the state has dramatically reduced daily new infections to just over 500. Total COVID hospitalizations fell to their lowest number (722) since March 18. Daily death tolls have fallen to the single or low double digits. Over a seven-day rolling average, New York's positivity rate is just 1 percent. The city has the same low rolling infection rate, while the two deadliest counties in America, Queens and Brooklyn, both see daily positivity rates well below 2 percent.

There are new warnings that young people at parties like one in Astoria overnight are fueling new infections. New York City officials held a COVID testing night of action in Washington Square Park. Ken Buffa and Adam Harding report.

The jarring national climate, though, is reason for caution. Despite implementing restrictions on 22 viral hotspot states, some out-of-state travelers fail to abide by the 14-day quarantine. An increasing number of new cases locally are among young people, who are more likely to transmit COVID-19 asymptomatically. Social media paints a picture of compliance slipping at the same time. In Astoria, Queens over the weekend, several hundred people filled Steinway Street Friday night and again on Sunday, overwhelming police and leaving a mess in their wake.

With parents hopeful for school to start in less than two months, and many more people and businesses desperate to get back to work, continued vigilance is key, Cuomo says.

“I know it’s tempting to be tired of the many rules and guidelines the state has issued, but I reiterate that this pandemic is far from over, and the incredible compliance and fortitude of New Yorkers are key parts of our ability to fight COVID-19,” the governor said in a statement Sunday.