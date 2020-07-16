Unknowns Cloud Possible NYC Move to Phase IV; Mayor Hints of Tweaked Or Delayed Rollout

What to Know NYC is expected to learn within 48 hours whether it will move to Phase IV, the last phase, on Monday; Phase IV reopens low-risk indoor and outdoor venues like museums and raises the social gathering cap to 50

It's also one of the requirements for schools to reopen in September; Mayor de Blasio said he wouldn't be surprised if NYC moves forward with some parts of Phase IV but not others or has a defined timeline for delay

That was the case for its entry into Phase III; it took the step as scheduled two weeks after taking the prior one but did so absent indoor dining

New York City is expected to learn as early as Thursday whether it will be on track to enter Phase IV of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's reopening plan on Monday, two weeks after it started Phase III without indoor dining amid heightened concern.

Mayor Bill de Blasio cast doubt on the transition Wednesday, saying Phase IV was more complicated than other stages because some components -- like pro sports without fans and higher education plans -- are already in place. Phase IV, the final step of Cuomo's reopening strategy, also reopens low-risk indoor and outdoor venues like museums, aquariums and zoos; the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island have already announced partial reopening plans starting Monday.

De Blasio said the five boroughs' next step is being deliberated between the city and the state. Given the current and still spiraling U.S. COVID surge, he said he wouldn't be surprised if the city tweaked its rollout as it did with indoor dining.

"There's substantial activity that needs to be adjudicated," de Blasio said Wednesday. "We have to decide how we feel about the various pieces and if we're ready. I wouldn't be shocked if it's a split situation or defined timeline for delay."

That split situation was the case for the city in Phase III. It opened personal care services and more outdoor recreation but halted the return of indoor dining indefinitely, even as the rest of the state was permitted to continue doing it. But it did still transition to Phase III two weeks after entering Phase II, as scheduled.

The rest of the state is already in Phase IV. As of last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said malls could reopen in Phase IV regions if they implemented certain air filtration systems. That potentially could be one of the Phase IV components left out Monday if New York City makes the move. Cuomo could also decide not to up the city's social gathering cap to 50, as other regions have done in Phase IV.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

That said, the Phase IV timeline is an unusually critical one. It is tied directly to the fate of schools. Regions have to be in Phase IV and maintain a daily infection rate of 5 percent or lower over a 14-day rolling average in order for Cuomo to even consider their school districts' reopening plans. New York City's current seven-day rolling average is just 1 percent, a far cry from the 59 percent daily positivity rates it was seeing at the peak of the crisis in April.

The rest of the state's regions have maintained seven-day rolling averages below 2 percent through their transitions into Phase IV, though certain counties have seen spikes in recent weeks. Some have been fueled by out-of-state travel. Cuomo issued a new New York emergency order to better enforce compliance with the tri-state quarantine advisory. Twenty-two states are now on that list.

Out-of-state travel has compounded the problem of slipping compliance with social distancing and face coverings locally, Cuomo has said. Both he and the mayor have expressed concern over rising COVID infections among people in their 20s. On Long Island, Fourth of July parties are fueling new clusters; 42 percent of new cases in Suffolk County are among people 30 or younger.

Officials there say the parties were under the 50-person gathering threshold, but attendees may not have been abiding by mask and social-distancing protocol. Studies show both mitigation measures are proven to reduce the risk of infection spread; the evidence on universal face masking as an effective virus-fighting tool is only growing stronger.

Responding to a report on Twitter of mask-off parties popping up around New York City Wednesday, the governor had one thing to say: "Knock. It. Off. Now."

"I cannot be more clear: Look at what's happening in the rest of the country — if we are not smart, if we don't wear masks and socially distance, cases will spike," Cuomo said earlier this week. "No one wants to go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant."

At least 21 U.S. states have paused or reversed their reopenings amid the national surge. Florida, one of the states on the tri-state quarantine-restricted list, set a new daily COVID case record over the weekend. Daily confirmed cases topped 15,000 there, blowing past the previous record New York set in April.

The numbers in New York have been good as of late, but the governor and mayor know how quickly infections can spiral. Cuomo recalled an 11-day stretch of abject "hell" Monday, referring to a devastating period back in April where New York was losing nearly 800 people to the virus a day -- every day.

On Wednesday, the state topped 25,000 confirmed virus deaths, though Cuomo acknowledges the actual toll is likely much higher. New York City accounts for two-thirds of the confirmed COVID deaths statewide and adds another 4,619 deaths that probably were attributable to the virus but not confirmed by lab test.