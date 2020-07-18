coronavirus pandemic

Hundreds Pack Queens Street in Defiance of Social Distancing Rules

NBC Universal, Inc.

Unmasked and in clear defiance of the New York's social distancing rules, a crowd of several hundred people filled streets in Queens Friday night, overwhelming police and leaving a mess in their wake.

Video of the nighttime party shows people lining Steinway Street in Astoria, packed from sidewalk to sidewalk. New York City police officers responding to the scene were vastly outnumbered and unable to enforce safety measures.

The partying could threaten area businesses that face a new 3-strike rule from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who this week threatened to close anyone down for repeated COVID violations.

In total, Cuomo said the state had looked at more than 5,000 restaurants in downstate New York and found "many cases of a failure to comply."

News

John Lewis 14 hours ago

John Lewis, Georgia Congressman and Civil Rights Icon, Dies at 80

Chokehold Ban 9 mins ago

Westchester Cops Told to ‘Cease Law Enforcement Activity' in NYC

He invoked new regulations Thursday to better promote compliance. First, any bar or restaurant that receives three COVID protocol violations will be closed. Single egregious violations can also result in immediate shutdown. Second, those establishments can only serve people alcohol if those people also order food.

“We allowed outdoor dining. We never allowed outdoor drinking” and partying crowds, Cuomo emphasized Friday. De Blasio, on the other hand, maintained the city hadn’t seen any “really profound problem with compliance.”

”It’s wrong, it’s dangerous, it’s selfish, it’s unacceptable, it’s also illegal," Cuomo said of ongoing violations. "If we do not enforce compliance, the virus will spread. It is that simple."

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York state dropped to 743 and 11 more people died, Cuomo said Saturday.

Daily statewide statistics show New York with 754 newly confirmed cases, representing 1.08% of all tests performed. The number of people hospitalized Friday was down 22 from the previous day.

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicNew York CityQueenssocial distancing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us