NYC compost program expands to all five boroughs

The composting collection will be made every week on the same day as recycling pick-up

By NBC New York Staff

The Big Apple is ready to take your compost.

As of Sunday, New York City's curbside composting program is available in all five boroughs following a rollout that started in Queens, and then Brooklyn.

The expansion of the program now allows residents to toss their yard and food waste at the curb in the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island, as well.

The composting collection will be made every week on the same day as recycling pick-up.

According to the city, compost bins must be 55 gallons or less and lined with a clear plastic, paper or compostable bag. Those bins can be full of leaf and yard waste, food scraps and food-soiled paper -- which also includes meat, bones, dairy, and "greasy uncoated paper plates and pizza boxes."

Your building doesn't already have a composting bin? The city has free bins available to order at its website.

Mayor Adams says by late 2024 every New Yorker will be able to compost their food scraps just as easily as they take out their trash. Melissa Colorado reports.

