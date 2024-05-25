NYC college suspends officer who told pro-Palestinian protester ‘I support killing all you guys'

What to Know A campus safety officer at a public college in New York City has been suspended after footage circulated online showing him cursing at pro-Palestinian protesters saying he supported killing them all

College of Staten Island officials confirmed the suspension Friday. Officials declined to provide details, such as whether the officer is on paid leave

The college did condemn the officer’s remarks, stating they do not reflect its values or those of its public safety staff

An unidentified protester filmed the officer at Thursday's graduation for the College of Staten Island, part of the public City University of New York system that was rocked by a recent police crackdown on campus protests.

In a highly edited video shared by Instagram accounts affiliated with student protest organizers, a demonstrator can be heard yelling at the officer, “You support genocide!”

“Yes I do, I support genocide,” says the officer. “I support killing all you guys, how about that?”

In another clip posted in the video, the officer can be heard hurling an expletive at another protester, followed by “your mother.”

Phone calls and emails seeking comment from the officer on Friday were unsuccessful. A person who answered a number listed under his name hung up when a reporter identified themself, and emails were not immediately returned.

CUNY confirmed the suspension Friday but declined to provide details, such as whether the officer was on paid leave.

“We condemn the offensive language used by a CUNY officer,” College of Staten Island spokesperson David Pizzuto said in a statement. “His words don’t reflect the values of the College of Staten Island or the 50 officers on our Public Safety staff. The officer has been suspended pending a full review of the incident, and we will take further action as appropriate.”

Protest camps sprang up across the U.S. and in Europe as students demand their universities stop doing business with Israel or companies that support its war efforts. Organizers seek to amplify calls to end Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, which they describe as a genocide against the Palestinians.

The United Nations’ top court ordered Israel on Friday to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, but stopped short of ordering a cease-fire for entire Palestinian territory. The International Court of Justice has said there is a “plausible risk of genocide” in Gaza — a charge Israel strongly denies.