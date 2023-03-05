AirTrain Fares Get Second Increase in 2 Years

Airport commuters need to cough up another 25 cents starting Sunday as ticket prices for AirTrain riders at John F. Kennedy and Newark airports sees another increase.

It's the second price hike in two years, coming on the heels of last year's increase from $7.75 to $8.

AirTrain fares to and from each airport will now cost riders $8.25, according to the Port Authority, which runs both airports.

The "inflation-based" AirTrain fare hike, as described in the budget announcement, comes two months after tolls were increased by $1 for tunnels and bridges operated by the Port Authority.

"This budget makes the most of our efforts to recover the $3 billion of lost revenues that the agency experienced during the first two years of COVID, and emerge as a leaner, more efficient operation,” said Port Authority executive director Rick Cotton in the statement.“Our 2023 budget acknowledges the difficult economic environment that we all face, while providing the necessary resources to maintain, improve and grow our assets responsibly to the benefit of the entire region.”

The new fare was announced back in December when the agency approved its 2023 budget. Included in the budget is capital spending earmarked to "implement a new 21st century fare collection system for PATH and AirTrain."

Currently, the AirTrain does not allow for OMNY payments and there is not transfer process for subway riders coming to the airport. That means a trip to the JFK Airport is now $11.