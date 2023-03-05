Manhattan

NYC Barbershop Bandits Pistol Whip Man, 71, in Morning Mugging

By NBC New York Staff

Two men wanted in a barbershop hold-up in Inwood.

Police are on the lookout for a pair of armed robbers responsible for barging into a Manhattan barbershop last week and pistol whipping a man, before making off with his phone and cash, cops said.

The mid-morning assault occurred at Bayacan Barbershop in Inwood off Post Avenue. Police said the duo entered the shop just before 11 a.m. and set their sights on the 71-year-old victim.

The men pulled out guns and demanded money before wacking the victim on the head, leaving him with a gash that required medical attention.

Police said the thieves grabbed several phone and $200 before running out of the shop and driving away in a gray Ford Fusion. Investigators believe the men are between the ages of 20 and 30.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The department released the first look at the suspects in a series of surveillance images. There have been no arrests

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanrobberyInwood
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us