NYC Barbershop Bandits Pistol Whip Man, 71, in Morning Mugging

Police are on the lookout for a pair of armed robbers responsible for barging into a Manhattan barbershop last week and pistol whipping a man, before making off with his phone and cash, cops said.

The mid-morning assault occurred at Bayacan Barbershop in Inwood off Post Avenue. Police said the duo entered the shop just before 11 a.m. and set their sights on the 71-year-old victim.

The men pulled out guns and demanded money before wacking the victim on the head, leaving him with a gash that required medical attention.

Police said the thieves grabbed several phone and $200 before running out of the shop and driving away in a gray Ford Fusion. Investigators believe the men are between the ages of 20 and 30.

The department released the first look at the suspects in a series of surveillance images. There have been no arrests