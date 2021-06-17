NY Woman Pleads Guilty in High-Speed DWI Crash; Little Boy Watched His Own Mom Die

A 28-year-old Long Island woman has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges in a 2020 high-speed DWI crash that killed a 39-year-old mother and hurt her 8-year-old son, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Nicole Pollock was speeding and "highly intoxicated" when she smashed into the back of a Kia on Meadowbrook Parkway early on Feb. 2, 2020, sending that vehicle across multiple lanes of traffic and into a tree, court documents say.

In that Kia: 39-year-old Lissette Quintanilla and her 8-year-old son. Quintanilla died in the crash. Her son suffered a fractured arm and various other injuries.

Pollock tried to walk away from the scene but was stopped by a responding member of the Nassau County Police Department, officials said at the time.

The Freeport woman also pleaded guilty to assault, manslaughter and drug- and alcohol-related driving charges. She is expected to be sentenced to six to 18 years in prison in August.

“This tragedy was the direct result of the defendant’s decision to drink and get behind the wheel – costing a woman her life and a son, his mother," Acting Nassau District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement announcing the plea. "No plea or sentence to follow can erase the heartache of this young man and his family, but we hope this outcome provides some sense that justice has been done.”