NY Woman Indicted in High-Speed DWI Crash; Little Boy Witnessed His Own Mom Die

A 26-year-old Long Island woman has been arraigned on a 13-count grand jury indictment in connection with a high-speed crash that killed a 39-year-old mother and hurt her 8-year-old son, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Nicole Pollock was allegedly speeding and "highly intoxicated" when she smashed into the back of a Kia on Meadowbrook Parkway early Feb. 2, sending that vehicle across multiple lanes of traffic and into a tree, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

In that Kia: 39-year-old Lissette Quintanilla and her 8-year-old son. Quintanilla died in the crash. Her son suffered a fractured arm and various other injuries.

Pollock allegedly tried to walk away from the scene but was stopped by a responding member of the Nassau County Police Department, Singas said.

The Freeport woman now faces a litany of felony charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and assault, among other offenses. Pollock's bail was continued at $200,000 pending a follow-up court appearance in late March. If convicted of the top charge, she faces up to 25 years in prison.

The name of her attorney wasn't immediately clear.

"These grand jury charges allege that an 8-year-old boy’s mother was killed in front of him because of this defendant’s decision to recklessly drive drunk," Singas said in a statement. "My office is committed to obtaining justice for this young man and his family, although nothing will change this terrible loss. They have our sincere condolences."