NY students face up to 60 active shooter drills before graduating. There's a push to change that

As New York City public school students go back to class this week, there's a renewed call to change the active shooters drill that today's student must endure in the United States.

New York lawmakers claim the drills are ineffective and further traumatize students; right now, students experience lockdown drills four time a year. State law mandates the simulated intruder trainings happen for 3K through senior year, but leaves the logistics up to the districts.

"An 18-year-old graduates with 60 of these drills in his and her system," Robert Murtfeld, one of many parents against the current policy, says.

A group in favor of changes to current rules met in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

"We know lockdown drills are marginally effective but create deep trauma," State Senator Andrew Gounardes, sponsor of a bill, said.

Senate Bill S6537 would shift the number of lockdowns down to one per year. The legislation also calls for standard guidelines for how they should be conducted, requires teacher training, and says the drills must be age appropriate and trauma-informed for adults.

"We want to make sure that every student approaches this on a level playing field," Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said.

Brooklyn dad Marco Pupo said what his son's friend has said made him instantly get behind the push.

"He say, 'Mom, what happens if a bullet goes through my body?' A 5-year-old kid asking a question like this, it's just unacceptable," Pupo said.

The lawmakers behind the bill also want parents to get advance notice of a drill so they have an opportunity to speak to their children.

"One day this week there will be a lockdown drill. Here is why they are doing this," Simon said.

Gounardes and Simon have the support of several gun violence groups and doctors with the American Academy of Pediatricians who say the drills heighten depression, stress and anxiety, and can lead to physiological health problems.

A student attending New York University said he has emotional scars from the drills.

"For the sake of our kids' mental health, we can't have these problems going forward," Ravi Goshe said.

"This bill was introduced last year as well, but it did not make it out of the assembly. Lawmakers think it's because they did it too late in the session and now, they hope by doing it now, things would change," Erica Bridge said.