NY state police to crack down on distracted driving: What drivers should know

For those who haven't gotten the (text) message yet: It's time to put down the phone while driving, because cops are keeping an eye out for it.

The New York State Police will be cracking down on distracted driving in April once again, following last year's campaign. Around 70,000 tickets were issued in the 2023 campaign, more than 2,600 of which were for distracted driving.

Starting Monday, drivers will see extra law enforcement on the roads. For much of the rest of April, state police will be conducting "Operation Hang Up."

The state's DMV released a public service announcement showing the dangers of texting and driving, stating that in the time it takes to look down at a phone for just two seconds, a car will have traveled the length of three city buses.

Distracted driving includes any activity that diverts attention away from driving — like talking, adjusting the radio or even eating. But the biggest concern remains around texting and the time it takes eyes off the road. In 2021, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said dangerous, distracted driving claimed more than 3,500 lives.

New York was the first state in the nation to ban cellphone use while driving.