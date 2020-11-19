NY Mom Leaves Young Kids in Car Amid Near-Freezing Temps for Mall Trip: Cops

A 27-year-old Long Island woman has been arrested on child endangerment charges for allegedly leaving her 3- and 9-year-old kids in a parked car for about 30 minutes while she shopped in a mall.

It was 37 degrees at the time -- and the car wasn't running.

Suffolk County cops responding to a 911 call at the Smith Haven Mall parking lot found the two kids in a Nissan Pathfinder around 6 p.m. Wednesday. They allege the mother, Guadalupe Guevara-Diaz, left them in the car alone in the near-freezing air as she shopped.

Police didn't release any information on the condition of the kids when they were found, but they appeared to be OK. They were released to a friend of the family. Child Protective Services has been notified.

Guevara-Diaz is expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip later Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear if she had retained an attorney.